The Old Testament Book of 1 Kings continues the history of Israel during the time when Solomon was king. This son of David ruled for 40 years as Israel reached its peak of wealth and power. Solomon had the temple constructed, and Jerusalem became the religious as well as the political capital of Israel.
Although Solomon was the wisest man ever to live, and wrote many inspired proverbs, he did not follow God’s word completely. He accumulated far too much gold and silver, had several thousand fine horses, and hundreds of wives. All three were in violation of God’s standards for kings, and his wives eventually influence him toward idol worship.
God warned Solomon that because of his sins, the kingdom would be divided after his death. Solomon’s sons who succeeded him would not listen to the wise advice of the older men, and split the nation into Israel in the north and Judah in the south. the divided kingdoms were weakened, continued in idol worship, and were eventually conquered.
1 Kings reminds us that even though we may be very successful in life, disobeying God’s words can lead to failure and destruction, while obeying His word will lead us to belief in his soon Jesus Christ, and will give us practical instruction for daily living.
