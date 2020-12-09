Joel 2:25
Have you ever felt like you have wasted several years of your life? I have heard many people say that they have wasted many years one way or another. The years do go quickly, and it is very easy to feel that we have wasted time and have nothing to se as a result.
Is there any way to make up for wasted years if we find ourselves feeling that way? The Old Testament book of Joel refers to as series of promises that God made to Israel about future restoration and blessing. Job. 2 : 25 says, “ I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten.” God was not promising to turn time back for Israel, but was promising to make up for what had been lost. God is still able to make up for lost time in the lives of his people.
If you have wasted time in your life, you can cal on God and ask him to make up for what has been lost. We can also help ourselves for Eph. 5 : 16 says that we should redeem or make good use of our time. Psa 90:12 also says to “teach us to number our days” or realize that our time is limited.
No matter how much time we have wasted or how much time we have left to live, we can ask God to make up for the wasted time and help us use our future time wisely.
