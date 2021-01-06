Deut. 34:4
When children ask their parents for something, they want their parents to say yes but we all know there are times when parents say no. When we ask God for something, we want him to say yes to us but there are times when God says no.
There are examples in the Bible of God saying no. Moses led the people of Israel from Egypt toward the promised land of Canaan for forty years but was not permitted to enter the land because of his sin. When Moses asked God again to let him see Canaan, God still said, “no, Joshua will lead them over.”
King David of Israel had a desire to build a temple for the permanent resting place for the Ark of the Covenant and for a place of worship but God said, “no, it is not for you to build the temple.”
The apostle Paul wanted to go toward Asia to preach the gospel of Christ when he was on one of his missionary journeys but God said, “no, I want you to go west toward Europe.”.
Has God said “no” to you? What can wee do when God says no”? We can say yes to him. yes, I accept your will for my life. When God said no to Moses, David, and Paul they all said yes to him, and God had even greater things for them.
If God says no to you, say yes to Him and he may have something even better for you.
