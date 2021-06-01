The Old Testament Book of nehemiah takes place after the remnant of God’s people returned to Jerusalem to rebuild the temple and the city after the great Captivity in Babylon.
Nehemiah had heard that the wall was not rebuilt around Jerusalem and therefore the city was without protection. Nehemiah was given permission from the Persia governor to go back to Jerusalem to build the wall and gate. Under his careful organization and leadership, the wall was rebuilt in just seven weeks.
There was much opposition to this work from the enemies of God’s people. They used ridicule, threats, false accusations, and attempted compromise to try to stop Nehemiah. However, he was determined to do God’s work and would not stop long enough to argue with the enemies.
After the wall was completed, the people recognized their need for spiritual revival and they asked Nehemiah to read the Scriptures. After hearing the word of God, the people made a new covenant to live according to God’s will.
Nehemiah is a great example of a leader who was determined to do God’s will in spite of all opposition. The books is also a reminder to us that we must hear the word of God in order to know his will for our lives and to have spiritual revival.
