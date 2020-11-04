Psa. 55:17
When is the best time to pray? Should we set aside any certain time for prayer? Psa. 55:17 says “evening morning and at noon I will pray and cry aloud and he shall hear my voice.” Since the Hebrew day was considered to begin at evening, this would be like our saying I will pray morning, noon, and night or I will pray at all times.
There are examples in the Bible of people praying at different times. Jesus prayed at night in the garden. Jonah prayed while inside the whale for three days, Paul prayed at night while in prison, and Daniel prayed during the day even though it was outlawed by the King of Babylon.
Early in the morning is a good time to pray and ask for God’s help and direction during the day. Late at night is another time to pray giving thanks for that day and asking forgiveness for the things that we have done wrong. During the day we can pray at various times giving thanks for God’s blessings. As Paul said, (*) “we can pray without ceasing.”
Do you have a regular time for prayer? This would be a good time to begin. Have you prayed and asked Christ to come into your life? If you haven’t, then right now is the best time for you to pray and ask him to come in.
*Thess 5:17
