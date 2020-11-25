Matt 6:10
Most of us could repeat the Lord’s Prayer from memory, but we don’t often think about what it really means. In Matt 6:10, a part of the prayer says, “thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.” If we are to pray for God’s will to be done, what are we asking God to do? Does God really have a will or plan for each person’s life?
The Bible does teach that God has a will or plan for ech person, and that each person can know what his will is. Romans 12:2 says that by not being conformed to the world we can prove what is “the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
2 Peter 3:9 says that God is not willing for any to perish, or miss Heaven, but that his will is that all people be saved from the penalty of sin.
God’s will also includes our service to him, for in 1 Corinthians 11:11, Paulsays that every Christian is given a spiritual gift or ability according to God’s wil for each person.
In order to understand spiritual matters such as the will of God, Paul says that we must first receive Jesus Christ as savior of our lives.
If you are wondering about God’s will in your life, or the purpose of your existence, you can begin to find answers today if you will ask him to come into your life.
