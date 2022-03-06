The New Testament Book of Philippians is another letter from Paul written while he was in prison in Rome. He was writing to the church at Philippi, which was the first European city to have received the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Even though Paul was in prison, he was writing about the joy that he experienced through Jesus Christ. He explains that his purpose, or goal, in life, was to live for Christ.
Paul explains that Christ, not man, should be the pattern for our conduct, our desires, our interest, our feelings, and even our thoughts, as he says we should have the mind of Christ. He encourages the church to rejoice and not complain or worry because God has promised to supply our needs. This letter has been referred to as “God’s psychology book” as there are 19 references to the mind and correct thinking.
This letter should be read and studied carefully today as people try to cope with the pressures of life. We need to have the peace of God in our lives, and Paul says that we can, if we learn to control our thoughts.
While this may sound impossible, Paul says that all things are possible through Jesus Christ, who gives us strength when we receive him.
