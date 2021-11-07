The Old Testament Book of Haggai was written by a prophet whose name means “festive, or happy.” He was born in Babylon during the time of the great Captivity of Israel. Haggai returned to Jerusalem with the first group that was sent back to rebuild the temple and the city.

The group that had returned was neglecting the building of God’s temple and were only concerned about building their own houses. Haggai was sent with the message from God that it was time to consider their ways and build the house of God.

Haggai also gave the people a happy message of encouragement as he reminded them that God had made a covenant with His nation Israel, and God would not forsake them. He also told of the future events at the end of time when God would shake up the Gentile nations, as the kingdom of Christ would be established.

Haggai’s message is a timely reminder to us today that we need to consider our ways and become concerned about doing God’s work. God has given us the task of preaching the good news of Jesus Christ to the whole world, and we must not get so busy with the things of the world that we don’t have time to do the things of God which last for all eternity.

