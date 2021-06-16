The Old Testament Book of Job is the first of the books of poetry and is believed t be the oldest book in the Bible. The first 17 books of the Bible are historical and deal with mankind and the nation of Israel. Job, however, is about an individual person and deals with the human heart.
We have all heard of “the patience of Job” and this book does tell of his patience while enduring suffering. Job did not know that God was allowing Satan to bring heartache and suffering into his life in order to see if Job would rebel and sin against God.
Job’s wife turned against him, and his friends began to accuse him of some great sin, for they believed that God would not allow a righteous man to suffer.
Through all his suffering, Job kept his faith in God, saying (*) “Though he slay me, yet will I trust him.” Job also believed in life after death, saying that he would see God face to face.
In this story, God spoke to Job out of a tornado, reminding him that God is still far more powerful than man and that man does not understand all the workings of God.
Job teaches us that godly, righteous people do suffer in this life but reminds us that God is still in charge of the whole universe. If we suffer, we can call on God for help, knowing that he has not forsaken us.
(*) Job 13:15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.