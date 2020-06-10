2 Samuel 5:22
Have you ever tried to get rid of a ground mole from your yard? You can use poison, noise makers, or hire a good cat, and think the mole is gone forever, but then you look at your yard and sure enough, the mole is back again.
The Old Testament tells how the enemies of God’s people kept coming back, too. 2 Samuel 5:22 says “Philistines cam up yet again.” The unusual part of the story is that inverse 20, the Bible says that David smote them there, referring to his recent victory over the Philistines. But here they came again, attacking Israel and David had to defeat them a second time.
The Bible says that when Satan tempted or tested Jesus in the wilderness, he finally left Jesus for a while, implying that he would try again. This story of the temptations and of the returning of the Philistines should remind us that we may win a victory over some sin or weakness in our lives, but we must be alert because the problem may come up again.
What can we do to keep the victory we have won? Ephesians 5:18 says to “be filled with the Spirit,” meaning that we are to be yielded to the control of the Holy Spirit so that God can help us. Romans 8:37 says that we are “more than conquerors” through him that loved us. While problems, sins and weakness may keep coming back, we can be victorious with God’s help.
