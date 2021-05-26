The Old Testament Book of Ezra tells of the return of a remnant of God’s people back to Jerusalem after the great Captivity in Babylon. The Captivity, which lasted for 70 years, was the result of Israel’s continuing worship of idols instead of God.

This return to the homeland had been predicted by Jeremiah and Isaiah even before the Captivity began. Two groups of people were permitted to return and Ezra was the leader of the second group.

Under the leadership of Ezra, the new temple was built and dedicated to God. Ezra then used the word of God to lead the people to a revival of the worship of God in the temple. This revival, or renewal, resulted in God’s people separating themselves from the idol worshipping people around the,. Israel hsa never again returned to idol worship since the time of Ezra.

The Book of Ezra reminds us of our need to return to a right relationship with Jesus Christ after we have sinned. Ezra shows us that hearing the word of God leads to genuine spiritual revival and dedicated to the Lord, which results in separation from the evil of the world.

