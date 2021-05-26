The Old Testament Book of Ezra tells of the return of a remnant of God’s people back to Jerusalem after the great Captivity in Babylon. The Captivity, which lasted for 70 years, was the result of Israel’s continuing worship of idols instead of God.
This return to the homeland had been predicted by Jeremiah and Isaiah even before the Captivity began. Two groups of people were permitted to return and Ezra was the leader of the second group.
Under the leadership of Ezra, the new temple was built and dedicated to God. Ezra then used the word of God to lead the people to a revival of the worship of God in the temple. This revival, or renewal, resulted in God’s people separating themselves from the idol worshipping people around the,. Israel hsa never again returned to idol worship since the time of Ezra.
The Book of Ezra reminds us of our need to return to a right relationship with Jesus Christ after we have sinned. Ezra shows us that hearing the word of God leads to genuine spiritual revival and dedicated to the Lord, which results in separation from the evil of the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.