The Old Testament Book of Proverbs is a collection of 917 wise sayings written and collected almost entirely by Solomon. These inspired wise sayings teach us God’s wisdom instead of man’s and give us practical advice for everyday living.

The central theme of Proverbs is that true wisdom begins with the proper fear or respect for God. The Proverbs stress the great value of knowledge and wisdom as we go through life.

The Book of Proverbs also teaches the importance of proper values and character development, beginning with early training for children.

If we want to avoid being conformed to this world’s values and philosophies, the Proverbs can help us be transformed, or changed, in our minds. If we want to be more like Christ, we must have the wisdom of God, especially in these times of religious confusion.

The world places great value on education, but the Proverbs reminds us that learning without wisdom is not enough.

God’s word shows us hat his wisdom is far above man’s, but we can gain wisdom from God by a careful study of His word.

