Deuteronomy
In the fifth book of the Bible, called Deuteronomy, God's people finally reached their destination because of the faithfulness of God. This book gets its name from two words which mean "second law". God was not giving a second set of laws but was giving the Law of Moses again to the new generation of Israel before they entered the Promised Land.
Deuteronomy shows us the importance of one generation passing on God's word to the next. It also reminds us of the need to review God's word again and again.
As God was faithful to lead his people through the wilderness and supply their needs for 40 years, he now gives them a second chance to occupy Canaan. We can be encouraged by knowing that God is the God of a second chance.
We may fail in life, rebel and sin against God, but again call on God and ask for another chance. This book also reminds us that we must give the word of God to the next generation so that they won't forget the God of the word.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.