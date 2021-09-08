Obadiah is the shortest book in the Old Testament. Obadiah means “servant of Jehovah,”and Obadiah was God’s messenger to the nation of Israel.

The people of Edom were descendants of Esau, the twin brother of Jacob, whose name was changed to Israel. The Edomites had a bitter hatred for Israel and refused to let the people of Israel pass through their land when traveling from Egypt to the Promised Land.

Because of Edom’s sin against Israel, God pronounced judgment on them. Obadiah gave them the message that (*) “as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee,” and Edom disappeared as a nation before the time of Christ. Obadiah also declared the blessing of God on the nation of Israel as his chosen people.

This little book encourages us to be servants of God, for God is still looking for men and women that He can use. We are also reminded that God’s protection and mercy are still on His people. We can call on God if we are in a difficult situation and find mercy and help today.

(*) Obadiah 1:15

