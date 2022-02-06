The New Testament Book of Romans is a letter that Paul wrote to the Christians in the church at Rome prior to his arrival there. When Paul wrote this letter, the gospel had been preached in the Roman Empire for about 25 years, and many churches had come into existence. These churches, like the one at Rome, had many questions concerning the gospel and how the gospel related to the nation of Israel. Paul was writing to answer these questions and to further explain Christianity.
The central theme of this letter to the Romans is that everyone has sinned against God, but that everyone can be saved from the penalty of sin by faith in Jesus Christ. This letter is often used by missionaries to explain how gospel saves and how it affects the lives of believers.
This letter shows the difference between what we are, and what we can become with God’s help. Paul tells of his own struggle to overcome the power of sin, finally realizing that victory is through Jesus Christ.
This book should be studied carefully by all Christians today. It makes us appreciate what Jesus did for us when he died on the cross, and helps us to understand that hearing God’s word will increase our faith in him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.