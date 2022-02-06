The New Testament Book of Romans is a letter that Paul wrote to the Christians in the church at Rome prior to his arrival there. When Paul wrote this letter, the gospel had been preached in the Roman Empire for about 25 years, and many churches had come into existence. These churches, like the one at Rome, had many questions concerning the gospel and how the gospel related to the nation of Israel. Paul was writing to answer these questions and to further explain Christianity.

The central theme of this letter to the Romans is that everyone has sinned against God, but that everyone can be saved from the penalty of sin by faith in Jesus Christ. This letter is often used by missionaries to explain how gospel saves and how it affects the lives of believers.

This letter shows the difference between what we are, and what we can become with God’s help. Paul tells of his own struggle to overcome the power of sin, finally realizing that victory is through Jesus Christ.

This book should be studied carefully by all Christians today. It makes us appreciate what Jesus did for us when he died on the cross, and helps us to understand that hearing God’s word will increase our faith in him.

