Numbers 21:9
In the book of Numbers, the Bible continues the story of the Hebrew people as they traveled from slavery in Egypt to the land that God had promised them.
As the people traveled around the land of Edom they began to complain against God and Moses because the way was very difficult.
Because of the complaining, rebellious attitude, God sent snakes which bit the people and many died. Then the people confessed their sins and asked Moses to pray for God’s help.
God told Moses to make a snake of brass and to lift it top high on a pole. Then, whenever anyone was bitten by one of the snakes, they just looked up to the brass snake, and were instantly and completely healed.
The brass snake is a picture of Jesus Christ being lifted up on the cross in the New testament. The Bible teaches that all who will look to Jesus will be saved from the power and penalty of sin and the cure will be complete and immediate.
The brass snake has also become a symbol of healing and is used by doctors and hospitals. Whenever we see that symbol, we should be reminded that we must look to Jesus as our only cure for sin today.
