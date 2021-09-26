The Old Testament Book of Jonah contains one of the best known stories of the Bible. Jonah is a good example of God’s working through a man even though he was disobedient.
Jonah was called by God to go preach to the wicked city of Nineveh. Instead of doing what God wanted, Jonah tried to go in the opposite direction on a ship headed for Tarshish. God sent a frightening storm at sea and had Jonah thrown overboard so that a specially prepared fish could swallow him.
While in the fish, Jonah changed his mind and prayed to God. God heard his prayer and gave him a second chance by having the fish spit him out near the land.
Jonah then obeyed God by preaching in Nineveh, where thousands of people believed in God and repented. However, Jonah was not pleased because he wanted to see God’s wrath poured out on these people. God had to teach Jonah another lesson, showing him that he did not have compassion for other people. Jonah teaches us many lessons, but most of all he is a type of Christ, who spent three days in the grave before coming forth with the good news of salvation by faith in Jesus Christ.
