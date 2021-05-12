The Old Testament Book of 2 Kings gives us the history of Israel during the time the nation was divided into Israel in the north and Judah in the south. Israel had 19 kings and the nation lasted for 250 years while Judah had 20 kings an lasted 390 years before being conquered.
God’s people in both nations were influenced by the heather and worshipped idols. Wickedness became very great and reached its peak under rulers such as King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. God sent prophets like Elijah to warn people of approaching judgement but they rejected the prophets and God’s word.
2 Kings also records the many miracles that God performed through the prophets in order to convince the people to turn back to Him.
This book reminds us today that it is dangerous to ignore God’s warnings of judgement and continue in willful sin. God’s word tells us that just as the kings were held accountable for their actions, we too must give an account to God.
2 Kings also shows us that we must not be influenced by the evl of the world but by the word of God.
