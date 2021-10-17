The Old Testament Book of Habakkuk is a prophecy about judgment on the city of Babylon. While Obadiah told of the judgment on Edom, and Nahum spoke of judgment on Assyria, now Habakkuk tells of the destruction of that city that became known as a symbol of the enemy of God’s people.
The first part of the book contains a conversation between Habakkuk and God, while the second part describes an appearance of God. Habakkuk asks God how long sin would go on unpunished in wicked Babylon. God answers that he should wait and see what God will do, telling Habakkuk that (*) “the just shall live by his faith.” Habakkuk also praises God for his past works and describes the joy of salvation.
Habakkuk is a powerful reminder to us today that sin will be punished, as none can escape God’s judgment. We are also reminded that we can take our burdens, or worries, to God in prayer and leave matters in His hands with full confidence that he is in charge and can work things out somehow.
