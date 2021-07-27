The Old Testament Book of Jeremiah is a book of prophecy and mourning for the approaching judgement on the nation of Judah. Isaiah had warned the nation that unless they turned to God, they would suffer, and now Jeremiah tells the people that judgement is at hand, and there is no escape.
Jeremiah lived in an age much like today, when God’s word was not popular. The people rejected the message as well as the messenger. Jeremiah was so discouraged that he said he would not even mention God anymore, and became known as “the weeping prophet.”
However, God had chosen Jeremiah to preach before he was born; he said that God’s word was like a fire burning inside him, and he could not stop preaching.
Jeremiah was also inspired to write about the coming Messiah, Jesus Christ, and his death on the cross. He even saw beyond that to the return of Jesus and the events at the end of time.
Jeremiah is a reminder to us today that we need to hear God’s word in order to know His will for our lives. He also teaches us that to obey will bring the blessing of God, while sin will bring certain judgement. Just as Jeremiah was called to proclaim God’s message, God still uses men and women to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ in today’s world.
