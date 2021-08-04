The Old Testament Book of Lamentations was written by the prophet Jeremiah as he mourned for the fall of Jerusalem and the captivity of his people. The title refers to crying aloud, or lamenting, and the central message is that sin brings the judgement of God on nations as well as on individuals.

This book is made up of five poems and was read by the Jews on the anniversary of the destruction of Jerusalem.

Even though Lamentations demonstrates the anger of God, it also shows the love and mercy of God. Jeremiah saw hope in the future when Jerusalem and God’s people would be restored, while Babylon would be conquered.

This book teaches us that there is a price to pay for rebelling against God, and there’s no escape from His judgement. Lamentations also reminds us that even though we have all sinned, God sent His son to pay the penalty that we deserve. We should be brokenhearted, like Jeremiah, over our own sins as well as those of our nation and urgently persuade people to seek God’s forgiveness by faith in Jesus Christ.

