The Old Testament Book of Lamentations was written by the prophet Jeremiah as he mourned for the fall of Jerusalem and the captivity of his people. The title refers to crying aloud, or lamenting, and the central message is that sin brings the judgement of God on nations as well as on individuals.
This book is made up of five poems and was read by the Jews on the anniversary of the destruction of Jerusalem.
Even though Lamentations demonstrates the anger of God, it also shows the love and mercy of God. Jeremiah saw hope in the future when Jerusalem and God’s people would be restored, while Babylon would be conquered.
This book teaches us that there is a price to pay for rebelling against God, and there’s no escape from His judgement. Lamentations also reminds us that even though we have all sinned, God sent His son to pay the penalty that we deserve. We should be brokenhearted, like Jeremiah, over our own sins as well as those of our nation and urgently persuade people to seek God’s forgiveness by faith in Jesus Christ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.