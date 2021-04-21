The Old Testament of 1 Samuel records part of the history of Israel covering about 115 years from the birth of Samuel, who was the last of the judges of Israel, to the death of Saul, who was the first of the kings.
The main three characters of this book are Judge Samuel, King Saul, and young David, the shepherd who would become the next king. During this time the people rejected God’s leadership, and wanted a king to reign over them like the other nations around them. God permitted Israel to have a king even though it would cause them much suffering in the future.
Soon after Saul became the first king, he began to rebel against God by being impatient, jealous of David, who had killed the giant Goliath, and by turning to witchcraft. Saul finally ended his own life by falling on his sword when his army was being defeated.
1 Samuel is a tragic illustration of what happens when God’s people want to be like the rest of the world. We must remember that in order to have God’s blessing on us, we must follow His instructions for daily living and not be conformed to the world.
