Ezekiel is one of the major prophets of the Old Testament. He was taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar at an early age and carried to Babylon, where he became the prophet to the Jews in exile. Ezekiel was a priest as well as prophet and used unusual symbols, or visual aids, to impress his message on the Hebrew people.
Half of the Book of Ezekiel tells of the coming destruction of Jerusalem, while the rest tells of the restoration of Israel and God’s judgement of Israel’s enemies. Ezekiel even tells of future events at the end of time when Christ’s kingdom will be established.
The central theme of Ezekiel is stated several times, and that is, * “Ye shall know that I am the Lord.”
God called Ezekiel through a vision and spoke to him many times through other visions and demonstrations of God’s power, such as a whirlwind.
Ezekiel also teaches us that God has not forsaken Israel, but will continue to use that nation to carry out His plan of salvation for mankind.
Ezekiel reminds us that while God used to speak to man through the prophets, He has spoken to us through His son Jesus Christ since he came to Earth, and God continues to speak to us today through His word, the Bible.
*Ezekiel 6:7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.