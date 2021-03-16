Numbers

The fourth book of the Bible is called Numbers and was written by Moses. It is so named because the people of Israel were counted, or numbered, two times. The

Book of Numbers also contains the history of Israel as the people traveled from the Red Sea to the Promised Land of Canaan.

Numbers records two generations of people over a time of 40 years and shows God leading them to their destination.

The first generation of Israel reached the Promised Land after about two years. the people did not believe God when He said He would help them conquer the land, so they rebelled and went back into the wilderness for another 38 years. During this time they hardened their hearts against God, so He said that they would die, and the next generation would go into the land. Even Moses would not be permitted to enter the land because of his sin of hitting the rock instead of speaking to it as God had instructed him.

The children, or next generation, of Israel were again counted and given some further instructions as they approach the land of Canaan a second time.

Numbers reminds us of the danger of letting sin harden our hearts so that we no longer believe God’s word. We must be careful that we don’t miss the place God has promised to us, called Heaven.

