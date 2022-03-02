The New Testament Book of Ephesians is a letter that Paul wrote to the church at Ephesus while he was a prisoner in Rome. Paul had spent two years building up the people of the church, and now he is writing to them about the many spiritual blessings that Christians enjoy.
Paul describes the heavenly call to the saints, or believers, to live up to God’s standards of conduct. He explains that when a person accepts Christ, he receives a new relationship with God: his citizenship is in heaven, not of the Earth, and he becomes spiritually alive.
Paul also gives some practical advice for living the Christian life and for overcoming sin.
This letter shows that a person becomes a Christian by faith in Jesus Christ and not by doing good deeds. He also explains that Christianity is for people of all nations, languages and social levels. Paul reminds the church that every believer is given some spiritual gift or ability that is to be used in building the church.
This letter should remind us to praise God for all that he has given us, and provide us with a greater desire to persuade people to receive Jesus Christ.
