The Old Testament Book of Isaiah begins the writing of the prophets in the Bible. The word prophet refers to “a person who speaks on behalf of another,” as when God told Moses that his brother Aaron would be his prophet, or spokesman.
Non-predictive prophecy refers to declaring the truth on behalf of God, while predictive prophecy refers to declaring some future truth by the inspiration of God.
Isaiah was inspired by God to tell of the coming judgement on Judah because of idol worship. He even saw beyond the destruction and great Captivity in Babylon to the future restoration of the nation.
Although written about 800 years before Jesus Christ came to Earth, Isaiah’s prophecy also includes a detailed description of the Crucifixion.
Another major theme of Isaiah is that God offers forgiveness, cleansing, mercy and peace with Him, but warns that if we reject these, then judgement will follow.
Isaiah also teaches us that even though our sins may be as glaring or red as scarlet, God can make them white as snow and keep us in a state of peace with Him. This book also reminds us that we can have forgiveness and peace with God when we accept His son Jesus Christ.
