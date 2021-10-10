The Old Testament Book of Nahum is a short prophecy written by a man whose name means “comfort.” Nahum wrote about the destruction of the city of Nineveh, the capital of Assyria, about 150 years after Jonah went there to preach.

Nahum’s central message is like Jonah’s which was that judgment is at hand because of the people’s great wickedness. Although there had been a religious revival in Nineveh after Jonah’s preaching, the city had now gone deeper into sin than ever before.

Nahum’s prophecy came true in 608 B.C. when the city of Nineveh was so completely destroyed, that shortly after the time of Christ, the location of the city’s ruins was uncertain. While Nahum’s message was on judgment, he also gave comfort to God’s people by showing that God will punish the guilty who oppress the innocent.

Nahum reminds us today that each generation must encourage the next to remain true to God. He also reminds us that although God punishes sin, He has provided a substitute by letting His son Jesus Christ pay the penalty for the sins of all those who will accept him.

