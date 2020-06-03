1 Kings 21:4
We all know that when children don’t get their own way they will sometimes pout. Pouting may be childish, but it is effective in getting what we want. Adults also know that if we don’t talk to someone or won’t eat, we can get attention and often succeed in having things our way.
The Bible tells about a king who pouted because he couldn’t get a vineyard that belonged to a godly man of Israel. When Naboth told King Ahab that God would not permit him to sell his inheritance; 1 Kings 21:4 says that “Ahab came into his house heavy and displeased and laid him down upon his bed, and turned away his face, and would eat no bread.”
When Queen Jezebel found out about the vineyard she told the King Ahab to “arise, eat bread, and be merry for I will give thee the vineyard” (1 Kings 21:6). Jezebel did just that be having Naboth murdered.
We may not go that far to get our own way, but we probably are guilty of pouting. There is a cure for pouting, for in 1 Cor. 13:11, Paul says “when I became a man I put away childish things.”
The Bible also teaches us that when we become a Christian by faith in Jesus Christ, God helps us to get rid of the old person that we were and helps us to become a new person. By receiving Jesus Christ you can have your sins forgiven and have God’s help in overcoming childish things such as pouting.
