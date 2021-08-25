The Old Testament Book of Hosea is a book of prophecy written by Hosea. He told of approaching judgment on Israel because of the sin of idol worship during the time when the nation was divided into Israel in the north and Judah in the south.
Hosea tells how his unfaithful wife left him, but God sent him to bring her back. Hosea’s acts of patience, compassion, love, forgiveness and buying back, or redeeming, his wife were a picture of God’s seeking the return of Israel when the nation had turned away from God.
The central theme of Hosea is “return to God.” Hosea also tells of God’s future blessings on the nation of Israel when the people would again turn to Him.
Hosea preached in a time when there was a lack of knowledge of God because of false prophets and priests, and immortality was open.
Hosea is a serious reminder to us today that if we have strayed away from God, we must return to him before judgment comes. It also teaches us that we must hear the word of God if we are to know the truth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.