The Old Testament Book of Hosea is a book of prophecy written by Hosea. He told of approaching judgment on Israel because of the sin of idol worship during the time when the nation was divided into Israel in the north and Judah in the south.

Hosea tells how his unfaithful wife left him, but God sent him to bring her back. Hosea’s acts of patience, compassion, love, forgiveness and buying back, or redeeming, his wife were a picture of God’s seeking the return of Israel when the nation had turned away from God.

The central theme of Hosea is “return to God.” Hosea also tells of God’s future blessings on the nation of Israel when the people would again turn to Him.

Hosea preached in a time when there was a lack of knowledge of God because of false prophets and priests, and immortality was open.

Hosea is a serious reminder to us today that if we have strayed away from God, we must return to him before judgment comes. It also teaches us that we must hear the word of God if we are to know the truth.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments