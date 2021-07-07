The Old Testament Book of Ecclesiastes is about a man’s search for the meaning of life. The title comes from the Latin form of a Greek word meaning “the preacher.” Solomon is the author, and he records his own experience while out of fellowship with God.
The central message is that life lived for self without God is empty. Solomon sought satisfaction through pleasure, wealth, knowledge, a form of religion, and philosophy. He concluded that all these, and the other things he pursued, were vanity or emptiness. Solomon finally decided that the only way to find meaning and satisfaction in life was by giving God His proper place first of all.
Mankind is in the same tragedy today, trying to find a purpose, meaning, and satisfaction in life. Ecclesiastes teaches us that nothing can satisfy the empty human heart except the right relationship with God, which is only established when a person receives Jesus Chris into his life.
