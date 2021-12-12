The Bible is divided into the Old Testament which is centered in the Law of Moses, and the New Testament, which is centered in the grace of God. The word testament means “covenant, or agreement” and refers to God’s agreements with mankind.
The Old Testament shows the sinfulness of man and his need for a savior. The New Testament shows that God provided a savior for mankind when Jesus came to Earth as a human being.
The Old Testament requires judgment or penalty because of man’s sins, while the New Testament gives the good news that God accepted the death of Jesus as sufficient penalty, or payment, for our sins. Throughout the New Testament, we see the fulfillment of the Old Testament.
As we begin our study of the books of the New Testament, we need to remember that Jesus Christ is the theme of every book in the Bible, but the New Testament gives us a much more complete revelation of him. The New Testament also gives us examples and principles to help us live the Christian life in today’s confused world.
