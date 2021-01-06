Daniel 2:22

Are you afraid of the dark? Do you hear strange noises at night that you wouldn't notice during the day? Do you keep the lights on for peace of mind or do you walk a little faster at night? Most people have some degree of fear of the dark because we just don't know what's out there waiting to grab us.

The Bible teaches us that we don't have to be afraid of the dark. Psa 34:7 says, " the angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them." David was saying that God's protective angels look after his children in the night as well as the day.

Then Daniel 2:22 say that, "he knoweth what is in the dark." Daniel was describing God and reminding us that we don't have to be afraid of the dark, for God always knows what is there. God expects us to be careful but we can trust him to protect us in the dark.

Then we have the promise of Jesus, who said (*), "lo I am with you always." We can claim that promise that Jesus made his disciples by receiving him into our lives. Have you asked him to come into your life?

* Matt 28:20

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments