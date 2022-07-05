The New Testament Book of Jude is a very short letter written by the brother of James to Christians in general. It is very similar to Peter’s second letter in that Jude warns the believers against false teachers who were already present in the early church.
Jude says that these false teachers will slyly creep into the church and then begin to deny the Lord Jesus Christ. He compares them to the unbelieving Hebrews who were destroyed after escaping from slavery in Egypt, to the rebelling angels who were thrown out of heaven, and to the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah that were also destroyed because of their wicked ways.
Jude also says that these false teachers will be like Cain, who wanted his own way, like Balaam, by trying to make a profit from their doctrines, and like Korah, who denied the authority of God’s man Moses.
This letter reminds Christians to fight to protect the true faith by praying, looking for the return of Jesus Christ, and by urging others to accept him as Lord.
Jude’s letter is a solemn warning to Christians to be alert of any new gospel or revelation that tries to change or add anything to the good news that Jesus died so that lost sinners can be saved.
