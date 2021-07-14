The Old Testament book called the Song of Solomon is the fifth book of Hebrew poetry in the Bible. Solomon wrote over 1,000 songs. Only three are recorded in the Bible.
The Song of Solomon is a love poem that uses a description of the marriage union to give us a picture of the church’s relationship to Jesus Christ.
The Song of Solomon shows how the initial love of a man and a woman can grow, but may sometimes falter, then continue on to mature love. Solomon shows us that God gives his approval to marriage and to love that deepens over time. The Song of Solomon also teaches us that we should grow to maturity in our love for Jesus Christ and look forward to the time when the church presented to him just as a bride is presented to her groom at a wedding. The last book of the Bible describes the great wedding feast in heaven when this takes place.
This book should be read carefully as a practical guide for marriage today and as a reminder that God has invited us all to that great marriage feast in heaven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.