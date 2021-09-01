The Old Testament Book of Amos was written by a shepherd who was called by God to prophesy primarily to the nation of Israel.
The central message of Amos is (*) “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” referring to the nations walking with God.
Amos told of approaching judgment on the surrounding nations because of their cruelty and oppression of Israel. He also told of God’s judgment on Judah for despising God’s law and against Israel for immorality.
However, Amos also saw beyond judgment to the time when Israel would again be established. He used several types or figures of speech to illustrate his message, saying that God would use a plumb line in Israel to show how far they had gone astray.
The Book of Amos is a reminder to us that it is a serious matter with God to oppress his chosen nation Israel. Amos also teaches us that sin brings the judgment of God, while repentance and obedience will give us his blessings.
(*) Amos 3:3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.