The Old Testament Book of Amos was written by a shepherd who was called by God to prophesy primarily to the nation of Israel.

The central message of Amos is (*) “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” referring to the nations walking with God.

Amos told of approaching judgment on the surrounding nations because of their cruelty and oppression of Israel. He also told of God’s judgment on Judah for despising God’s law and against Israel for immorality.

However, Amos also saw beyond judgment to the time when Israel would again be established. He used several types or figures of speech to illustrate his message, saying that God would use a plumb line in Israel to show how far they had gone astray.

The Book of Amos is a reminder to us that it is a serious matter with God to oppress his chosen nation Israel. Amos also teaches us that sin brings the judgment of God, while repentance and obedience will give us his blessings.

(*) Amos 3:3

