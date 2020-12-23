Luke 2:11
Have you ever wondered what really happened on the first Christmas? An ancient writer, a physician named Luke described the first Christmas which took place during the times of taxation by Caesar Augustus when Joseph and Mary went to Bethlehem to pay taxes. Luke said this is what really happened.
(*) “And so it was that while they were there the days were accomplished that she should be delivered and she brought forth her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them i the Inn. And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them and the glory of the Lord shone round about them, and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, fear not, for behold I bring you god tidings of great joy which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
You don’t need to wonder any longer for Luke has told us exactly what happened on the first Christmas,
* Luke 2:6- 2:11
