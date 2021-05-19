The Old Testament Books of the Chonicles gives us the historical account of events in Israel during the time of the kings. The Chronicles review the family line back to Adam and record some of the major events leading up to the threat Captivity in Babylon.
While the Books of Samuel and the Kings emphasizes the thorn of Israel theChronicles emphasizes the temple of God. During this time the temple became a symbol of the unity of the Hebrew people. It was also a reminder of the high calling of God for the nation and was a visible reminder that God was still with his people.
The Chronicles shows us that a nation’s response to God determines its history as Israel’s continuing in idol worship led to their destruction and captivity for 70 years.
As the temple was a symbol to Israel, the church is a symbol to God’s people today. The church reminds us that God still has a purpose for his people and that he will be with us until the end of time.
The Chronicles should also remind us that our response to God will determine the future of our nation. We must pray for those in authority so that we may live peaceful lives and have greater opportunity to tell the rest of the world the good news of Jesus Christ.
