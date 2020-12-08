The application deadline for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP2) is December 11, 2020. Producers of eligible crops and livestock that have not completed an application have until close-of-business on December 11th to schedule an appointment to file the application. An appointment can be made after the deadline as long as it is scheduled by the deadline.
The eligibility period is April 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020 and covers the following:
-Beef cattle, hogs, and sheep; limited to the highest number of animals from birth up to market weight during the eligibility period. No breeding stock is eligible this round.
-Other eligible animals are goats, rabbits, turkeys, and broilers as well as egg production and payments will be based on 2019 total sales.
-Crops eligible based on 2020 planted acres are corn, soybeans, wheat, rye, oats, speltz, triticale, alfalfa, buckwheat, and teff.
-Crops or commodities eligible based on 2019 sales are honey, most fruit and vegetables, wool, goat milk, Christmas trees, and some nursery and greenhouse production.
For specific details or to schedule an appointment to complete an application, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike Farm Service Agency Office at 740-286-5208 or 740-259-3075.
