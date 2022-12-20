Country Cookin' - Easy Peppermint Brittle

HELLO AGAIN!
Time is getting short for shopping and doing your baking. Only 2 more days until Santa makes his yearly trek. We have really been lucky with good weather this month, other than the rain but we need that for next year's growing season.
Winter did arrive on December 21st, the shortest day of the year. Will there be a white Christmas? That is the $64,000 question. I have seen hornets' nest so high in the tree that if it snows that much, we are all in trouble. But oh well, we will take what the good Lord gives us and like it. It is so hard to realize that it is the end of the year soon. Next time we will switch gears to some New Year's Eve dishes. On the menu today:
A LUMP OF COAL IN YOUR STOCKING
Ingredients: 1/4 cup butter; 1 bag (10 oz) large marshmallows (5 cups); 8 cups Chocolate Puffed cereal; 3 bags (12 oz each) semisweet chocolate chips or 36 oz (from two 24-oz packages) chocolate-flavored candy coating; 3 tablespoons shortening; Black sugar and/or black jimmies sprinkles.
Directions: Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil. Spray with cooking spray. In 4-quart microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on High about 1 minute or until melted. Add marshmallows; toss to coat. Microwave about 2 minutes, stirring after each minute, until marshmallows are completely melted and mixture is well blended. Add cereal; mix well. Spoon cereal mixture into pan. Spray hands with cooking spray, and press mixture firmly in pan. Cover with waxed paper; press second 13x9-inch pan on top to compress bars. Remove pan and paper. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Remove bars from pan; peel off foil. Using sharp knife, cut bars into 8 rows by 6 rows to make 48 squares. Line cookie sheet with waxed paper. In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave 12 oz of the chocolate and 1 tablespoon of the shortening uncovered on High 1 minute 30 seconds; stir. Continue microwaving and stirring in 15-second intervals until melted and smooth. Using 2 forks, dip and roll each cereal square in coating. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat twice to use up chocolate, shortening and squares. Sprinkle coated squares with black sugar and/or sprinkles. Place in freezer 15 minutes or refrigerator 30 minutes until chocolate is set. Store in airtight container or sealed storage bag. If you do get a lump of coal in your stocking, i hope it is one of these!
EASY PEPPERMINT BRITTLE
Ingredients: 2 pounds white chocolate; 30 small peppermint candy canes
Directions: Line a large jellyroll pan with heavy-duty foil. Place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in microwave on medium setting for 5 to 6 minutes. Stir occasionally, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Place candy canes in a plastic bag, or between two pieces of waxed paper. Using a mallet or rolling pin, break the candy canes into chunks. Stir peppermint into melted white chocolate. Spread evenly in pan, and chill until set, about 1 hour. Break into pieces by slamming pan on counter.
JENNIFER'S POTATO CHIP COOKIE
Ingredients: 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature; 1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus 1/2 cup more for coating; 1 teaspoon vanilla; 2 cups all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; 3/4 cup potato chips, crushed; 1/2 cup chopped pecans.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375°F. Cream the butter and 1/2 cup sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed. Lower to medium speed and add the vanilla. Add the flour and cinnamon to the butter mixture. Beat on low speed until incorporated. Fold in the potato chips and pecans.Form into approximately 1 1/2-inch balls. Dredge in the remaining sugar. Place on parchment- or foil-lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart.Bake until golden brown around the edges, about 13 minutes. Let cool on sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks.
Lots of last-minute festivities going on. Try some of our cookies, share with a neighbor, friends or family. I wish you and yours a Blessed Merry Christmas and I hope you don't find any coal in your stocking. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
