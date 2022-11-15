Country Cookin'

HELLO AGAIN!
The freeze and cold weather got all my flowers including my mums. Well, after all it is the middle of November so its time. The good thing is the rain is bringing the green grass back from the dead. We have our outdoor lights up and plan to put our tree up Thanksgiving evening if we have enough strength left after cooking dinner for the family. I have some old-fashioned recipes for you to try, some are my grandma's who hailed from Kentucky and the best cook i ever knew.
Paupers Cake
Ingredients: 2 1/2 cups dark brown sugar, packed firmly; 2 Tbsp. all purpose flour; 3 1/4 cups water; 3 Tbsp. butter; 1 large egg; 1/3 cup sugar; a pinch of salt; 3/4 cup milk; 3 Tbsp. melted butter; 2 cups all purpose flour; 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder.
Directions: this is also called Dumpling Cake, because of how it is mixed and baked in the oven usually in the pan that you will heat the sauce. Make sure it has high sides to avoid spilling over in the oven. In a large high pan drop large spoonfuls of batter into the hot sauce like you would if making dumplings. Preheat oven to 350. Bake 35 to 40 minutes until tops are brown. This is an old fashioned cake recipe, I hope you try it and enjoy it.
Maw Scarberry's Civil War Pie
Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups dried cooked peaches; 1/4 cup sugar. For batter- 1/2 cup butter;1 1/2 Tbsp. flour; 1/4 cup sugar; 1/4 tsp. cinnamon; 2 fresh hen eggs; 3/4 cup sweet milk; 1/2 tsp. vanilla.
Directions: Mix fruit, sugar and cinnamon together; pour into a pie crust, unbaked; pour remaining ingredients over the fruit and it will make a custard type pie; Bake for 55 minutes at 350 degrees. In the depression when times were hard and sometimes ingredients were hard to come by and so this was a treat not often enjoyed, this was her mother's recipe. I remember the freshly laundered, white feed sacks she spread out on the front porch floor where they dried peaches, apples and cherries. All that was needed when ready to bake something was to put them in water to rehydrate, and it was ready for baking. No canned fruit for them. Good family memories.
Lite Blueberry Cheesecake
Ingredients: 1/2 cup reduced fat graham cracker crumbs; 1 Tbsp light butter, softened; 8-oz pkg reduced fat cream cheese, softened; 1/4 cup sugar (for cheesecake); 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, divided; 6-oz fat-free plain Greek yogurt ; 2 large egg whites; 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice, divided; 1 Tbsp all purpose flour; 2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, divided; 1/2 cup water; 1/3 cup sugar (for blueberry sauce); 1 Tbsp cornstarch, mixed with 2 Tbsp cold water.
Directions: Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick spray. Mix together graham cracker crumbs and butter with a fork until evenly moistened. Press evenly into bottom of prepared pan. Gently beat cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract until smooth using an electric mixer. Gradually beat in fat free yogurt, egg whites. For the blueberry sauce: while the cheesecake cools, make the sauce: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the 1 1/2 cup blueberries, 1/2 cup of water, 1/3 cup sugar and 1Tbsp. lemon juice. Stir frequently and bring to a low boil. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Slowly stir the corn starch into the blueberries, taking care not to crush the blueberries. Simmer until the homemade blueberry sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in 1/2 tsp vanilla, 30 min (includes chilling time). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick spray. Mix together your graham cracker crumbs and butter with a fork until evenly moistened. Press evenly into bottom of prepared pan.
Gently beat cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract until smooth using an electric mixer. Gradually beat in fat free yogurt, egg whites, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, and flour until just mixed. Fold in 1 cup fresh blueberries and pour over graham cracker crust. Place the cheesecake pan in a larger baking pan, about 9 x 12 inches with about an inch of water on the bottom to make a water bath. Bake 25 to 28 minutes or until center is almost set and remove. Cool to room temperature. Chill a few hours in the refrigerator.
Leaving you with some sweet thoughts. Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving and happy holiday season. Good cooking to enjoy with your family and friends. Keep on Country Cookin'...ENJOY!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.