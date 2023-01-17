Country Cookin' Baked Spaghetti Pizza

HELLO AGAIN!
Here we are, getting close to the end of January. February is coming quickly with maybe one more month of real winter weather and then springtime month of March will appear. I am so looking forward to that, I planted more tulips in the fall and can't wait for them to pop up.
I have been on a soup kick this week, one day i made potato soup, one day lima bean soup with Mexican cornbread and our favorite chili to round out the week. Several meals can be made from each pot of soup, making this an economical choice. On to some quick and easy casseroles. On the menu today:
WEEK-NIGHT TACO PIE
Ingredients: 1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls; 1 lb lean ground beef; 3/4 cup salsa; 2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package); 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 oz); Shredded lettuce, as desired; Diced tomato, as desired; Heat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll dough; separate into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 9-inch square pan or 10-inch pie plate; press over bottom and up sides to form crust. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in salsa and taco seasoning mix; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon meat mixture in crust-lined pan; sprinkle with cheese. Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and cheese is melted. Served topped with lettuce and tomato.
HAMBURGER STROGANOFF
Ingredients: 8 oz. (4 cups) uncooked medium egg noodles; 1 lb. lean ground beef; 12 oz. small fresh whole mushrooms, halved (3 1/2 cups); 2 garlic cloves, minced; a pkg.of Durkee's beef gravy mix; 1/4 teaspoon pepper; 2 1/2 cups water; an (8 oz.) container sour cream; 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg; 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions: preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 3-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Cook egg noodles as directed on package. Drain; cover to keep warm. Meanwhile, in 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook ground beef, mushrooms and garlic over medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until beef is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain; remove beef mixture from skillet. In same skillet, combine gravy mix, pepper and water; mix well. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until bubbly and thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and nutmeg (optional). Add cooked noodles and beef mixture to gravy; stir to combine. Spoon mixture into sprayed casserole; cover. Bake at 375 degrees. for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and thoroughly heated.
BAKED SPAGHETTI PIZZA
Ingredients: 8 ounces spaghetti (1/2 box); 3 cups Ragu sauce; 2 eggs, beaten; 4 ounces mozzarella, grated (1 cup); salt and pepper; 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil; 2 ounces sliced pepperoni; 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar; 6 cups mixed greens.
Directions: Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions. Drain and return it to the pot. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the spaghetti with 2 cups of the marinara sauce, the eggs, and ½ cup of the mozzarella. Season with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a 10-inch iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the spaghetti mixture and gently press it down. Top with the remaining 1 cup of sauce and ½ cup of mozzarella, then the pepperoni. Bake until browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the greens and toss to combine. Serve with the spaghetti pizza.
The days are getting longer, seed catalogs are arriving, spring can't be too far away. But let's don't forget we haven't had winter yet. Keep a warm thought. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin...Enjoy!
