Country Cookin' — Bowl Day Chili

It is the beginning of January, hard to believe the holidays are behind us and now is the stretch between now and spring. All the lights need taken down outside and it will look so dark and drab. This is the part of winter i dread, hopefully it will be mild and short.
Thinking ahead, I sent my donation in to the National Arbor Day Foundation and will receive some beautiful trees to plant in the springtime. Our SWCD has a similar program if you are interested, contact them for more info. We are thinking warm thoughts and looking at vacation spots to visit when summer gets here. It gives you something to look forward to.
Positive thinking. Now ahead to lots of bowl games to enjoy, and with that in mind we share some dishes perfect for game day.
BOWL DAY CHILI
Ingredients: 2 pounds ground chuck; 1 medium onion, chopped; 3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced; 2 tablespoons chili powder; 2 teaspoons ground cumin; 1 to 2 tsp. ground red pepper; 1 teaspoon paprika; 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste; 1 (14.5-oz.) can beef broth ; 3 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce; 2 (15-oz.) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed ; 1 (4.5-oz.) can chopped green chiles, undrained ; 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions: Cook first 3 ingredients in a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well, and return to Dutch oven. Add chili powder and next 3 ingredients; cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste, and cook 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 2 hours. Serve with oyster crackers and cheese to top off.
LAYERED TORTELLINI SALAD
Ingredients: 1 package (16 ounces) frozen cheese tortellini; 2 cups fresh broccoli florets; 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered; 2 celery ribs, finely chopped; 1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained; 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Parmesan Dressing: 3/4 cup mayonnaise; 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese; 2 tablespoons lemon juice; 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream; 1 teaspoon dried thyme.
Directions: Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. In a l2-1/2-qt. glass bowl, layer the tortellini, broccoli, tomatoes, celery, olives and cheddar cheese. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; spoon over salad. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Makes 10 large servings.
CHEESEBURGER MEATBALLS
Ingredients: 1 egg; 1 envelope onion soup mix; 1 pound ground beef; 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour; 2 tablespoons 2% milk; 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheesel 4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled.
Coating: 2 eggs; 1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers); 5 tablespoons canola oil
Directions: In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions; set aside. In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon; mix well. Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs. In a large skillet, cook meatballs over medium heat in oil for 10-12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink and coating is golden brown. Makes 3 dozen.
Next week will be almost halfway thru January, and not too bad so far. Once we got thru the below zero temperatures just lots of rain, which we needed. Any mild temperatures will be just fine with me. Time to get out the Valentine decorations and spruce up a little. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
