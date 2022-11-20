Country Cookin' Christmas Baking Ideas

HELLO AGAIN!
With Thanksgiving come and gone it's on to Christmas baking ideas. While cleaning a closet out in the spare bedroom I found my mom's old Betty Crocker cookbook, a little worse for wear but still usable.
This is the book I learned to cook from when i was at home. It brought back lots of good memories of baking with my mom. I will be checking it out for some of her old recipes that we made together. Some things we never forget. Today we share some good cookie recipes:
CHEESECAKE BITES
1 pkg. (16.5 oz.) Refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookies; 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, room temperature. 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk; 2 large eggs; 2 teaspoons vanilla extract; 1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling.
Directions: preheat oven to 325° F. Paper-line 24 muffin cups. Place one piece of cookie dough in each muffin cup. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookie has spread to edge of cup. Beat cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, eggs and vanilla extract in medium bowl until smooth. Pour about 3 tablespoons cream cheese mixture over each cookie in cup. Bake for additional 15 to 18 minutes or until set. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Top each with level tablespoon of pie filling. Refrigerate for 1 hour, very pretty and delicious.
SWEET-SALTY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Ingredients: 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon baking soda; 1 teaspoon salt (optional); 1 cup butter, softened; 3/4 cup granulated sugar; 3/4 cup packed brown sugar; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; 2 large eggs; 1 (12 ounce) package Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels; 2 cups coarsely broken rippled potato chips; 1 cup small pretzel twists, broken into 1/2-inch pieces; 1/2 cup unsalted peanuts.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels, potato chips, pretzel pieces and peanuts. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.
WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CRANBERRY COOKIES
Ingredients:1/2 cup butter, softened; 1/2 cup packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup white sugar; 1 egg; 1 tablespoon brandy; 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon baking soda; 3/4 cup white chocolate chips; 1 cup dried cranberries.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and brandy. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. For best results, take them out while they are still doughy. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.
More to come in the next few weeks. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
