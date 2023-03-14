HELLO AGAIN!
Easter Sunday is April 9th only one month away. With spring break and a few warm days I thought, better get the grillin' on. Went to town and bought some good Jerry's Jamestown Mkt. ground beef and hot dogs in hopes of having some summertime foods a little early. But, it was not to be, I should have checked the tank first...empty!
No cookout to be had until the gas tank has been filled again, drat! I have my Easter dinner menu is planned and the shopping list is ready. I am looking forward to my family coming for dinner Easter Sunday. On the menu today are some dishes for an Easter celebration:
CROCKPOT SCALLOPED POTATOES AND HAM
Ingredients: 6 cups (6 medium) sliced peeled potatoes; 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped (1/2 cup); 1 1/2 cups cubed cooked ham; 1 cup shredded American cheese (4 oz); 1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed cream of mushroom soup; 1/2 cup milk; 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves.
Directions: In 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, layer half each of the potatoes, onion, ham and cheese; repeat layers. In small bowl, mix soup, milk and thyme; pour over top. Cover; cook on High heat setting 1 hour. Reduce heat setting to Low. Cover; cook 6 to 8 hours longer or until potatoes are tender.
HOT CROSS RAISIN BUNS
Ingredients: 1 cup milk; 2 tablespoons butter or margarine; 1 package active dry yeast; 1/4 cup warm water; 4 cups flour; 1/3 cup sugar; 1 teaspoon salt; 1 teaspoon cinnamon; 1 cup golden raisins; 1/2 cup mixed candied fruit; 2 eggs, well beaten; 1 egg yolk, diluted with 1 teaspoon water for topping. Lemon Icing; 1 cup powdered sugar: 2 teaspoons lemon juice: 1 teaspoon water.
Directions: Scald milk; stir in butter and cool to lukewarm. Dissolve yeast in warm water. Sift flour with sugar, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl. Stir in raisins and candied fruit until well coated. Stir in eggs, cooled milk and yeast; blend well. Turn dough out onto lightly floured board and knead until smooth and elastic, 5 to 8 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover; let rise in warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 hours. Punch down dough, pinch off pieces, and form smooth, rounded balls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place balls of dough on greased baking sheet about 2-inches apart. Brush each bun with diluted egg yolk. Snip 1/2-inch deep cross in center of each bun with greased scissors. Let buns rise in warm place until doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes. Bake at 400 degrees for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks about 5 minutes. Drizzle icing on the cross. Lemon Icing: Combine 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon water; beat until smooth.
EASTER EGG HUNT PIE
Ingredients: 1 (6 oz.) prepared graham cracker pie crust; 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened; 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk; 3/4 cup cold water; 1 (4-serving size) package instant vanilla flavor pudding mix; 1 1/2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed. Jelly beans, marshmallow candies or other small Easter candy.Toasted coconut for garnish.
Directions: cream cheese in large bowl until fluffy; gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add water and pudding mix; on low speed, beat until smooth. Gently fold in whipped topping. Spoon the filling into pie crust. Chill 3 hours. Garnish top of pie with colorful jelly beans, marshmallow peeps and toasted coconut as desired and serve.
March 20 is officially spring, but you would not know it with the weather we have had lately. My weeping cherry is blooming and my Easter flowers are blooming and the tulips are up, so I am enjoying the color in my landscape, but snow flurries don't seem exactly springlike. I have started an herb garden inside to hopefully replant outdoors when the weather gets warmer. Herbs are great to use in almost any dish. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin' ...enjoy!
