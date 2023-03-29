HELLO AGAIN!
Country Cookin' Danish Holy Ladies
- By Sandy Leonard
Welcome April showers, flowers and all things blooming. Springtime weather is coming quickly and it can't be too soon for me. Easter Sunday and Good Friday are in the near future and lots of activities planned. On the menu today:
FLAKY CHICKEN SQUARES
Ingredients: a 3 oz. pkg. of cream cheese; 2 Tbsp. melted butter; blend until smooth; preheat oven to 350 degrees; add 2 cups cubed chicken, precooked; 1/4 tsp. salt; 1/8 tsp. pepper; 2 Tbsp. milk; 1 Tbsp. chopped onion. 2 tubes of crescent rolls; 1 Tbsp. melted butter for top; 3/4 tsp. sesame seeds.
Directions: mix first 5 ingredients together then separate the crescent rolls and make 8 triangles, seal perferations and spoon in 1/4 cup of chicken mixture onto center of each rectangle, pull 4 corners of dough into center of mixture and seal; brush 1 Tbsp of margarine on top and sprinkle on 3/4 tsp. of sesame seeds and bake on a parchment lined baking sheet; 20-25 minutes until golden brown and flaky.
PECAN-PINEAPPLE SHEET CAKE
Ingredients: 2 eggs; 2 cups flour; 2 tsp. vanilla; 2 cups sugar; 2 tsp. baking soda; a no. 2 can of crushed pineapple with juice.
Directions: beat the eggs, sift the dry ingredients together and mix into the eggs until smooth; blend in pineapple and vanilla; bake on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper; while the cake is baking make the topping-1 1/2 cups sugar; 1 stick of butter; a can of eagle brand milk; 1 tsp. vanilla; a can of Bakers coconut; 1 cup of coarsely chopped pecans. mix the sugar, butter, vanilla and Eagle Brand milk and bring to a boil, about 2 minutes; add coconut and pecans. pour over the cake and turn off the oven, let set 10 minutes in the oven, cool and serve.
DANISH HOLY LADIES
Ingredients: 1 cup sugar; 2eggs;1 stick of butter, melted; 1 Tbsp. almond extract; 1 Tbsp. vanilla; 1 cup flour.
Directions: Mix together sugar, eggs, butter, and extracts, beat 3-5 minutes; stir in flour; bake in a muffin tin, for 18 minutes at 375 degrees. Makes one dozen regular or 3 dozen mini muffins.
We celebrate Good Friday next week, and then Easter Sunday, get out to church if you can or celebrate in your own way. Rejoice! For He is risen!
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...enjoy!
