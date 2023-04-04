Hello Again!
Happy Good Friday one and all! Easter is this Sunday and eggs are a big part of Easter, whether eating them or decorating and hiding them. A huge source of protein and a natural food. We have some good things to share: A crockpot dish so convenient for Easter morning to serve after Sunrise Services. Add a fresh fruit salad and the meal is complete.
Breakfast Eggs in a Crock Pot
Ingredients:14 eggs (or egg substitute); 2 cups milk; 2 ½ cups sausage, cooked and chopped;1⁄3 cup green onions, chopped;1⁄3 cup green peppers, chopped; 2 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, separated; 8 -10 pieces bread cubed; 2 medium, shredded, cubed, mashed, whatever you prefer; 2 -3 tablespoons black pepper, 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning.
Directions: Beat the eggs and combine all ingredients, except 1/2 cup cheese; mix well; Pour in crock pot; Place on low and go to bed. Pour remaining cheese over egg bake in the morning and enjoy! Good served with salsa. Makes a great breakfast or brunch meal. No fuss. Perfect for an after church meal on Easter morning.
Baked Ham & Cheese Omelet Roll
Ingredients: 6 eggs; 1 cup milk; ½ cup flour; ½ teaspoon salt; ¼ teaspoon pepper; 1 cup cooked ham; chopped or 9 slices of any ham; 1 cup shredded sharp cheese;
Directions: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Beat eggs and milk until fluffy. Add flour, salt and pepper and beat or whisk until smooth. Pour into a buttered or greased 9 x 13" baking dish or pan. Bake for 10 - 15 minutes or until eggs are just about set (Keep an eye on them at the 6 minute mark -- depending on your oven, they could set that fast!). Sprinkle with chopped ham or lay slices of ham evenly on top. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Starting at short side, roll up omelet while still in pan. Place seam side down on serving dish. Cut into slices. Serve with fresh fruit on the side for a fresh taste.
Easter Egg Pie
Ingredients: 20 mini peanut butter cups, chopped (yum); 1 large tub frozen non-dairy whipped topping, thawed; 1 graham cracker crust, homemade or store bought; 50 chocolate kisses; your favorite jelly beans; colored candy eggs.
Directions: Chop peanut butter cup into 6 pieces, set aside, microwave 50 kisses in microwave safe bowl on high for 1 minute or just until melted when stirred, stir in 3 1/2 cups whipped topping until blended. Spread half of chocolate mixture into pie crust, sprinkle with peanut butter cup pieces. Top with remaining chocolate mixture. Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Spread with remaining whipped topping just before serving. Garnish with green food colored coconut on each serving and top off with candy eggs and/or jelly beans.
For the Son of Man came to seek and save the lost. Luke 19:10. Prayers for one and all.
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin...Enjoy!
