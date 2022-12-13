Country Cookin' Easy Cheesy Quesadillas

HELLO AGAIN!
ONLY A FEW DAYS TO GO! I hope you have your cooking and baking done and bought and wrapped the last of your gifts by now.
If not, you had better get to it or skip it! I want to take this time to say Merry Christmas and thank you to our loyal readers, we appreciate your patronage thru the year and the kind words from readers.
The shopping is nearly all finished. With the new year only a short time away, we will share some party foods recipes.
BEEF/BEAN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
1 teaspoon chili powder; 1/2 teaspoon; ground cumin; 1 15-ounce can; pinto beans, drained and rinsed; 1 4-ounce can; diced green chili peppers; 1 8-ounce carton; dairy sour cream or light dairy sour cream; 2 tablespoons; all-purpose flour; 1/4 teaspoon; garlic powder; 8 6-inch tortillas;1 10-ounce can enchilada sauce or one 101/2-ounce can tomato puree;1 cup; shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces).
Directions: In a large skillet cook the ground beef, onion, chili powder, and cumin until onion is tender and meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir pinto beans and undrained chili peppers into meat mixture; set aside.
In a small mixing bowl stir together sour cream, flour, and garlic powder until combined; set aside.
Place half of the tortillas in the bottom of a lightly greased 2-quart rectangular baking dish, cutting to fit if necessary. Top with half of the meat mixture, half of the sour cream mixture, and half of the enchilada sauce. Repeat layers. Cover dish with plastic wrap; chill in refrigerator for up to 24 hours.
To serve: Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic wrap; cover dish with foil. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese and bake 5 minutes more. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
EASY CHEESY QUESADILLAS
Ingredients: 8 8-inch flour tortillas; 2 cups (8 ounces) grated Monterrey Jack; 1 12-ounce container refrigerated store-bought salsa; sour cream and green onions for garnish.
Directions: Heat broiler. Place 2 tortillas on a baking sheet and sprinkle ½ cup of the cheese evenly over each. Top with 2 more tortillas.Broil until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and cheese. Cut into triangles and serve with the salsa and sour cream. Sprinkle with green onion tops.
CROCKPOT PULLED PORK TACOS
Ingredients: 2 cups store-bought salsa, plus more for serving; 2 tablespoons chili powder; 2 tablespoons dried oregano; 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder; kosher salt; 1 2 1/2-pound boneless pork butt or shoulder, trimmed off excess fat; 18 corn tortillas; 1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs; 3/4 cup sour cream; 1 lime, cut into wedges
Directions: In a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine the salsa, chili powder, oregano, cocoa, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the pork and turn to coat. Cook, covered, until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily, on high for 4 to 5 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours. Twenty minutes before serving, heat oven to 350° F. Stack the tortillas, wrap them in foil, and bake until warm, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, using 2 forks, shred the pork and stir into the cooking liquid. Serve with the tortillas, cilantro, sour cream, lime, and extra salsa.
Christmas is, or should be, a special family time, share your time with them and don't stress over things, like who's house you should eat dinner at or who to buy for and did you spend enough on their presents. Make it special by giving of yourself and your time, not monetary things, that's what the true meaning of Christmas is all about. Pray for the families who are suffering over the loss of their children and loved ones. God Bless them and keep them. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
