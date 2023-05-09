HELLO AGAIN!
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! On this special day we wish all the mothers and grandmothers and any special ladies in your life a wonderful day. A beautiful day has been ordered for your special day, no rain.
I saw that Brad Bapst Strawberry Farm in Beaver last week had a few quarts of their delicious berries; they are just coming on. They are always wonderful and sweet, so be sure to stop by down Beaver way and say you saw it here. I can't believe the month is almost half gone. Decoration Day is coming in a few weeks so be prepared. On the menu today:
VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE
Ingredients: 1 cup of fresh strawberries; 1 cup of any kind of fresh or frozen berries; 2 cups of orange juice; 4 oz. thawed Lite Cool Whip: 1 1/2 cups ice.
Directions: place all ingredients in a blender and blend for 60 seconds or until it is smooth. Now enjoy a healthy, refreshing summer treat!
EASY SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
Ingredients: 1/4 cup of chopped onions; 1 Tbsp. butter; 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar; 2 Tbsp. cornstarch; 1/8 tsp. minced garlic; 3 cups cubed chicken, cooked; a 15 1/2 oz. can of pineapple tidbits with the juice; 1/2 cup chopped green pepper; 1/3 cup of water; 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar; 1 1/2 tsp. lite soy sauce.
Directions: Put onion, peppers and butter in a 1 1/2 quart casserole. Cook in the microwave, covered on high for 2-3 minutes until the onions and peppers are tender; blend in all the other ingredients except for the pineapple and chicken. Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes, mixture will thicken; halfway thru stir; add chicken and pineapple and cook on high covered for 4-6 minutes, halfway thru stir; served over hot rice for an easy, quick delicious dish.
SUMMER FRUIT SALAD
Ingredients: 2 20 oz. cans of chunked pineapple; a 16 oz. can or 2 lbs. of fresh peaches cut into chunks; an 11 oz. can of mandarin oranges cut into bite-size pieces; 16 oz. jar of maraschino cherries, drained and juice reserved; 1 1/2 lbs. red seedless grapes; 1 watermelon, scooped out with a melon baller; 1 large pink grapefruit, peeled and cut into chunks; 4 peeled oranges cut into chunks; 4 bananas, cut into bite-size pieces; one large sugar-free vanilla pudding, not instant; juice from the cherries and pineapple.
Directions: mix all ingredients except bananas; drain oranges and grapefruit juice off; mix well; take cherry and pineapple juice and mix with vanilla pudding and bring to the boil; this won't thicken but be a red dressing, when cooled mix with fruit salad and chill. just before serving, add the bananas and mix together, serve alone or with whipped cream for a cool, summer salad.
Wild Turkey Festival has come and gone with some really good weather for a change. Lots of good crowds enjoying all the festivities, good food and entertainment. Enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables that are becoming readily available this spring, make easy healthy good for your family meals.
Two more weeks until Memorial Day Weekend and local festivities — I will have some traditional recipes next time, until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
