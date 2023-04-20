HELLO AGAIN!
Here we are almost at the end of April and cookout season will be in full swing, when the weather cooperates. The 14th of May is Mother’s Day, so we have some good recipes to serve mom, another holiday up soon is Memorial Day on May 29th. The unofficial beginning of summer. I have seen several class reunions mentioned so you know it is getting close to graduations too. Our menus are changing to easier cooking methods and recipes. Make something great today!
LUCIOUS CREAMY CHICKEN & BISCUITS
Ingredients: 3/4-pound carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces; 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced; 1 small onion, chopped;1/4 cup all-purpose flour.
1 1/2 pounds boneless chicken breasts; 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning; kosher salt and black pepper; 1 cup heavy cream.
Directions: In a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker, toss together the carrots, celery, onion, and flour. Place the chicken on top and season with the poultry seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the wine and broth. Cover and cook until the chicken and vegetables are tender, on low for 5 to 6 hours or on high for 2 1⁄2 to 3 hours (this will shorten total cooking time). Ten minutes before serving, add the peas, cream, and ½ teaspoon salt to the chicken and stir to combine. Cover and cook until heated through, drop in 6 Grands biscuits cut in half and and cook 5 to 10 minutes more or until biscuits are done. To serve, place the bottom halves of the biscuits in shallow bowls, then top with the chicken mixture and the remaining biscuit halves.
BLUEBERRY CRISP
Instructions: Butter or nonstick spray, for pan
Topping: 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar; 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1/4 teaspoon allspice; Pinch salt; 4 Tbs, cut into small cubes; 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Cake: 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon baking powder; 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt; 1 stick butter, at room temperature; 3/4 cup sugar; 2 large eggs, at room temperature; 3/4 cup buttermilk, well shaken; 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla; 2 cups blueberries (thawed, if frozen)
Directions: Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8 by 8-inch baking pan with butter or nonstick spray. Topping: Mix the flour, brown sugar, allspice, cinnamon, and salt in large bowl. Blend the butter into the mixture until it forms pea-size lumps. Stir in the pecans. Batter: In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, add the butter and sugar and beat with a hand mixer until the mixture is light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the eggs, 1 at a time. Stir in the buttermilk and the vanilla. Slowly add the dry ingredients and stir until completely incorporated. Fold in the berries with a rubber spatula, then add the batter to the baking pan. Sprinkle the streusel topping over the batter. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for before serving.
GRILLED CHICKEN, PORK & STEAK
Ingredients: 2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks, 4 boneless pork tenderloin chops sliced 1 inch; 1 sirloin steak boneless and cut into 1-inch chunks; 1 green bell pepper; 1 can of pineapple chunks, drained; 1 large onion, quartered; grape tomatoes, 1 bottle of Italian Dressing.
Directions: place all the 1-inch chunks of meats into a gallon size baggie, add Italian Dressing, close and rotate to mix well; place in refrigerator overnight and turn every so often. When grill is ready, empty the baggie out into a strainer and discard leftover dressing; When using wooden skewers, soak in cold water prior to assembly. Start out with a quarter of onion, add a green pepper chunk, then a pineapple chunk and tomato; begin layering vegetables and then add meat of your choice. Kabobs can be mixed or single meat servings. I like to do chicken and steak, but whatever you prefer. Place on the grill and cook 10 minutes on each side turning as needed. Great served alone or on top of a rice pilaf. Fruit, veggies, meat all in one kabob meal.
This has been a sad week for us. Into every life a little rain must fall.
I lost my brother Randy Scott Scarberry this week. His passing is heartbreaking as i am the oldest and it doesn’t seem right for him to go so soon so I’m not so with it today, please keep me in your prayers. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin’ — enjoy!
