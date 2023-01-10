Country Cookin' Happy Anniversary Jim - 58 Years!

HELLO AGAIN!
This is National Soup Month, so we will share some of ours with you today. There is nothing as comforting and tasty as a steaming bowl of soup. With flu season raging soups should be on our menu to make us feel better. Use your crockpot to make easier cooking and less time consuming. On the menu today:
Homemade Beef Stew
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon vegetable oil; 1 pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch pieces; 2 cans (12 oz each) beef gravy; 1 can (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes, undrained; 1 pkg (16 oz each) frozen vegetables for stew, thawed.
Directions: Heat oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Add gravy, undrained tomatoes and vegetables; mix well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until hot, stirring occasionally.
Crockpot Onion Soup
Ingredients: 3 large onions, thinly sliced; 1 Tbsp. butter, melted; 1 Tbsp. olive oil; 1 tsp. sugar; 3 tablespoons flour; 1/2 tsp. salt; 1/4 tsp. pepper; 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves; 1 bay leaf; 4 (14 oz) cans of beef broth; crusty bread slices for dipping; Parmesan cheese for sprinkling.
Directions: In 3–4-quart crockpot, combine onions, melted butter, olive oil, and sugar. Cover crockpot and cook onions on high heat for 30-40 minutes or until onions begin to brown around the edges. Stir thoroughly.
Sprinkle flour, salt, and pepper over the onions; mix well. Let cook for 15 minutes longer on high. Then add thyme, bay leaf, and beef broth and stir again. Cover crockpot and cook on LOW for 7-9 hours until onions are tender. Remove bay leaf before serving. One of our favorites.
Beefy Taco Soup
Ingredients: 1 lb lean ground beef; 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix (from 1 oz pkg); 1 can (10 3/4 oz,)any brand, condensed nacho cheese soup; 1 can (10 oz) diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained; 1 1/2 cups milk; 1/4 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese; 1/2 cup crushed corn tortilla chips
Directions: In 2-quart saucepan, cook ground beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in remaining ingredients except shredded cheese and tortilla chips. Cook 8 to 12 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently. Top off the individual servings with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
I want to wish my hubby Jim a Happy Anniversary on the 22nd., we will be married 58 years, unbelievable as that may seem. He is a hard worker, a wonderful man, good father, grandfather, and recently great grandfather thanks to Trevor and Kaitlin on the birth of Miss Emma. The joy of our life. Lucky me! We have been blessed with good health and children with good health and that means more than gold. Stay warm and check on family and neighbors if we get snow and cold temperatures. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'....Enjoy!
